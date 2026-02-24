One billion dollars raised during biotech’s toughest funding stretch

At Bakar Labs, scores of companies found a stable launchpad for innovation and growth.

Adair Borges, scientist at Arcadia Science, working at the bench in a Bakar Labs laboratory (Borges is now founder of her own company, in stealth at Y Combinator). Credit: Brittany Hosea-Small, courtesy Bakar Labs.

Over the past few years, it’s become harder for early-stage biotech companies to raise money. Investors are backing fewer startups and taking longer to decide where to allocate their capital. Founders have had to adjust their expectations, accepting that funding rounds – if they happen – may take longer to close and that valuations may not be as high as they once were.

But in this environment, companies supported by Bakar Labs have raised more than $1 billion in cumulative funding – a figure that was pushed past the $1 billion mark by a $100 million Series A round from Addition Therapeutics late last year. Achieving that mark during a market reset gives it particular relevance.

It would be easy to treat the number as a headline and move on. The more useful lens is to examine what it represents in practical terms.

Bakar Labs has incubated more than 50 companies since 2022, collectively generating over 500 jobs across California. These are early-stage therapeutics and diagnostics ventures operating in one of the most capital-intensive areas of technology development. Advancing from discovery through preclinical validation and into the clinic requires sustained backing and measurable technical progress. In a constrained market, each round reflects close evaluation of data, development plans, and regulatory strategy.

The $1 billion total, therefore, reflects capital committed to early-stage science at a time when many comparable companies struggled to maintain momentum. Investors are directing funding toward ventures that can evidence defined milestones and disciplined execution. The cumulative figure indicates that companies emerging from this ecosystem are progressing in ways that sustain long-term investor engagement.

Early-stage biotech carries high fixed costs, from laboratory space to specialized equipment. Building those capabilities independently can absorb both capital and time before a company is positioned for serious investor engagement. By providing shared lab facilities and operating within a dense university-led innovation network, Bakar Labs reduces that structural burden and allows founders to focus resources on advancing core programs.

The broader UC Berkeley ecosystem reinforces this foundation. Programs such as Berkeley SkyDeck, the Life Sciences Entrepreneurship Center and CITRIS Foundry, along with campus-affiliated venture funds and industry partners, connect founders with experienced capital at critical stages of development. In a selective market, access to investors who understand long development timelines and regulatory complexity often determines whether companies progress through successive rounds.

Crossing the $1 billion mark doesn’t alter the structural realities of drug development or remove macroeconomic sensitivity from the sector. Early-stage biotech remains influenced by broader capital cycles.

The milestone does demonstrate that companies built within this model have continued to attract sustained investor conviction through a period defined by caution. Bakar Labs is preparing to expand with additional biotech sites and a dedicated incubator for energy and materials technologies, reflecting continued demand from founders translating research into commercial ventures.

One billion dollars in cumulative funding represents years of disciplined progress across multiple companies. In a market where investors are choosing more carefully, raising this level of funding over several years shows staying power that should sustain Bakar Labs companies’ momentum into the future.